Iran summons Italian ambassador

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday summoned Italy’s Ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone over interventionist remarks by some Italian officials.

The Italian ambassador was informed about Iran’s strong protest of the acts and remarks by some Italian officials who continue to intervene in Iran’s domestic affairs.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that selective and dual policies toward human rights are unacceptable and rejected by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It is the other side that has harmed the interests of the Iranian nation and violated their rights by the imposition of illegal sanctions, the ambassador was told by Iranian Foreign Ministry officials.

It was also noted that the negative and irrational stands of some Italian officials are not compatible with the historical record of the relations between the two countries.

The Italian ambassador promised to convey Iran’s protest to his government at the earliest.

