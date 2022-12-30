Iran FM hails Omani Sultan's special attention to Vienna talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that Oman's Sultan paid special attention to different dimensions of the Vienna talks.

Writing on his official Twitter account shortly after a visit to Oman where he visited that country’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Amirabdollahian noted that apart from making efforts to help reach an agreement in Vienna talks, Oman has been one of the main centers for transfer of Iranian forex assets from other banks.

The foreign minister said that in his meeting with the Omani Sultan, they stressed that bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries are exemplary.

The two sides have also discussed issues related to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Yemen, Egypt, and Ukraine, Amirabdollahian said.

Speaking to IRNA correspondent on Wednesday when he was asked whether the visit to Muscat will leave an effect on negotiations between Iran and world powers for removing sanctions on Tehran, Amirabdollahian said that the window for reaching an agreement will not remain open forever by the Iranian side.

The foreign minister said that pursuing issues of bilateral importance was the main cause of his visit to the Omani capital. He, however, appreciated efforts made by the Omani Sultan to help Iran and the other sides find an agreement.

Iran welcomes any initiative by Oman’s Sultan to help reach a good, strong, and durable agreement, Amirabdollahian said.

Oman has been playing as the main mediator in the negotiations which led to an agreement in 2015, the foreign minister said, adding that the Sultanate has also made great efforts in this regard over the past months and still continues with its mediating efforts.

He said that in his meeting with Oman’s Sultan earlier in the day, he stressed that Iran is not negotiating for the sake of negotiating and is rather seeking to see the results of months of negotiations.

Noting that the window for reaching an agreement will not remain open forever by the Iranian side, Amirabdollahian said that “the window is open today but if the other parties, especially the Americans, prefer not to give up hypocrisy and the Westerners do not act realistically, it is not clear that the window which is open today will remain open tomorrow.”

