Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a meeting with Pakistan's prime minister voiced Iran’s strong will to expand bilateral relations with Pakistan and said Iran’s relations with Pakistan are based on cultural and religious commonalities which are thousands of years old.

President Raisi in his Tuesday meeting with Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minter of Pakistan at the hotel of residence of the Iranian president and on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, said, “Iran sees no limits for expansion of cooperation with Pakistan in economic, business, energy, transportations and cultural fields."

President Ebrahim Raisi once again condoled with the Pakistani nation on the devastating flood that inflicted huge loss of lives and material damages, ensuring the Pakistani prime minister that the Islamic Republic of Iran will do all it can to assist the flood-stricken Pakistani brethren.

President Raisi said he had met his Pakistani counterpart five days ago in Samarkand, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, reiterating, “Increased meetings and consultations of the two countries' officials have a constructive effect on the improvement of comprehensive mutual cooperation.”

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for his part, said in the meeting that it is a great honor for him to meet President Raisi for the second time in five days’ time, adding, “This proves that the Iranians and the Pakistanis are members of the same family.”

He said that Pakistan favors broadening relations and cooperation with Iran as much as possible, especially in the economic and trade fields with the friendly and brother neighboring country, Iran.

The Pakistani prime minister also appreciated the Iranian government and nation for their support of the Pakistani nation during the recent devastating flood.

