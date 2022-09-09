​Iran's foreign minister said America must avoid using ambiguous rhetoric in the text so that agreement on the revival of JCPOA will be achieved in the shortest possible time.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone talk with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi where the two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, the most important regional and international issues, and Iran’s nuclear talks with world powers to terminate sanctions.

The two foreign ministers mainly focused on the outcomes of the visit by the Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy to Beijing and his talks on the latest implementation of the Iran-China Comprehensive Cooperation Plan.

Focusing on Iran’s talks with world powers to remove the unlawful sanctions, Amirabdollahian said, "We are still serious in our efforts to reach a good, strong, and sustainable agreement, but the Americans must refrain from using ambiguous phrases in the text to reach an agreement in shortest possible time."

The Chinese foreign minister, for his part, conveyed the Chinese president’s warmest regards to President Ebrahim Raisi and then emphasized that Beijing favors expansion of its relations and cooperation with Tehran more than ever before.

Wang Yi said that the two countries' relations are based on preserving both nations’ interests and the Iran-China Comprehensive Cooperation Plan must be implemented regardless of other international developments.

He said that the two countries have shared views on most regional and international issues and for instance appreciated Iran’s support for China’s participation in the Astana Peace Process talks.

The Chinese foreign minister voiced his country's readiness to play an active role in the restoration of peace and stability in Syria.

The top Chinese diplomat voiced Beijing’s strong rejection of unilateralism in the international field and said that his country supports Iran’s righteous demands in the negotiations.

He further said that Iran must achieve its entire legitimate rights as a result of the nuclear agreement.

