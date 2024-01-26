Damascus after the war

Damascus, the historic political capital of Syria, is the second most populous city in this country and one of the oldest Islamic cities, which despite civil wars and foreign invasions, especially the attacks of ISIS terrorist groups, and even despite the destruction and ruins left from these wars, is still a historical monument. , shrines, ancient culture and tourist attractions are a sight for pilgrims and travelers. This report shows the flow of life in Damascus after the wars that started in Syria in 2011 and the fire has not subsided yet. Despite all this, life seems to be "normal" and people are trying to bring peace back into their lives.