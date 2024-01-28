Sultan Ahmed Mosque, Istanbul

Sultan Ahmed Mosque is located in Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul. The region that was the capital of the Eastern Roman and Ottoman Empires in the past and is located on a peninsula above the Bosphorus Strait to Asia. This mosque, which is also known as the Blue Mosque, is located right in front of Hagia Sophia in the center of the city. Sultan Ahmed Mosque is located in the European part of Istanbul in Fatih district. This mosque was built during the years 1609 to 1619 by order of Sultan Ahmad I, and for this reason, after his death, the mosque was named Sultan Ahmad Mosque. He is buried in this mosque. This building originally had a school, a hospital, an inn, etc., all of which were damaged in the 19th century, and today we can observe the Sultan Ahmed Mosque in this area.