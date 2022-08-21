Nasir al-Mulk Mosque or Pink Mosque is one of the old mosques of Shiraz. This building was built by the order of Mirza Hasan Ali Khan nicknamed Nasir al-Mulk, who was one of the nobles of Shiraz, and its construction lasted for about 12 years from 1255 to 1267 AD. The architecture of this mosque was designed by Mirza Reza Kashigar and Haj Mohammad Hassan Memar. This mosque is located in Gud Araban neighborhood, which was known as Ishaq Bey neighborhood in the past, and is located in the south of Lotf Ali Khan Zand street.

Samira Zare

2022/08/21 15:36:22