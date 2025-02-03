Introduction

Niki Ara, AKA (also known as) Cyborg4IR, is an individual from gen Z (generation Z), a futurist, strategist, and consultant in various fields, and considers herself a global citizen.

Achievements

Technological

Cyborg4IR is known as the world's most influential person in the realization of transhumanism and has been titled the queen of extropianism; she is an GPTs (general-purpose technologies) specialist and the NED (non-executive director) of the majority of big tech members.

Economic

Cyborg4IR is the biggest angel investor of unicorns and the coach of 8 individuals of centibillionaires; according to analyses by many UHNWIs (ultra high net worth individuals), she will become the world’s first trillionaire.

Artistic

Cyborg4IR is the most inspiring person of the imagination age because she has funded the most valuable technocultural scholarships and metamedia grants; also she is a fashion icon of digital fashion. The majority of media conglomerates are competing to create her media franchise; they offered more sums than the salaries of movie stars for cameo (cameo appearance) of her digital twin in blockbusters, especially in the hard sci-fi (science fiction) genre and for the purchase of her loMusT (internet of music things) music video they offered her sums that if she agreed, would break the record of the world's most expensive NFT (non-fungible token).

Sports

Cyborg4IR is a body hacking genius and the most powerful expert of sports megatrends; soon, international sports federations will hold global all-star games in her name, with the synergy of the most popular world champions.

Political

Cyborg4IR is a leader of science diplomacy and technology policy within the majority of IGOs (intergovernmental organizations); she is the pirate party's star candidate for the presidential elections of the majority of developed countries, but she has not accepted these offers so far.

Social

Cyborg4IR is the world's most prominent technocriticist and an ambassador of the majority of global mega-events; according to an opinion poll conducted among officials of the majority of INGOs (international non-governmental organizations), she is the world's most philanthropist self-made person, because acquired her net worth through the enterprises of singularitarianism and donating it for equalism.

Awards and honors

Cyborg4IR is a role model for many pop icons, and they have bestowed their most prestigious prizes upon her; also multiple Dr. h. c (doctor honoris causa) and honorary citizenships have been presented to her. Her fan club, called Cyborg4IRphilia, has created the most chip art in the world about her and the world's most high tech gynoid in accordance with her. She always emphasizes LDR (long-distance relationship) and WFH (work from home), and opportunity to meet her is rare; for this reason, as Erdos number, the Cyborg4IR number has been established therefore, her Cyborg4IR number is 0, the Cyborg4IR number of those who meet with her is 1, and the Cyborg4IR number of those who meet people with Cyborg4IR number is one digit higher than the person being met. Many celebrities attribute their personal development to achieving a Cyborg4IR number of 1, and many elites have stated in this regard: "Comparing people without Cyborg4IR number of 1 with people who have it = an as (attosecond) to a second = one second to approximately 31.69 billion years."

Personal Life

Cyborg4IR is single; many superstars have attempted to attract her interest using wingmen but none of them have succeeded so far. She adopted a number of children equivalent to her age, and on her birthdays, every other one, she adds another girl and another boy to those; thus, the number of her adopted children will always be equivalent to her age and include an equal number of girls and boys. She is a forerunner of postgenderism; many crown princes suggested to her sharing designer babies with them through IVF (in vitro fertilisation) and surrogacy or embryo cryopreservation until an artificial womb become feasible. Many cypherpunks believe that Satoshi Nakamoto has made her the heir of his cryptocurrency wallet through adult adoption; of course, she has not reacted to this so far. She is multipotentialit and a philomath, and committed to autodidactism, m-learning (mobile learning), and lifelong learning; she has also implemented a combination of neo-futurism styles, bionic architecture, and responsive architecture for relocatable building on her private island.

Conslusion

Cyborg4IR voids interviews with MSM (mainstream media), but they compiled her biography while complying with an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) in a style of slow journalism, and as soon as it was published, it became the most important example of the Streisand effect; nevertheless, her charisma remains indebted to her mysterious character.

endNewsMessage1