Electromagnetic and Ultrasonic smart water meters are being produced in Iran

According to our reporter, Saeed Mollaee, the CEO of a high-tech company specializing in the area of instrumentation and smart control systems, stated, "Electromagnetic and ultrasonic water smart meters are being produced in Iran, and we have established the largest production complex located in Razavi Khorasan northeast of Iran." during the visit of the Deputy Minister of Energy.

He emphasized, "Water scarcity is an increasing problem on every continent, with poorer communities most badly affected. To build resilience against climate change and to serve a growing population, an integrated and inclusive approach must be taken to managing this finite resource."

Dr. Mollaee, an expert in the area of AI, also said "Based on the UN-Water, Lack of data means lack of integrated management. Many countries do not have well-developed water monitoring systems, which prevents integrated water resource management that can balance the needs of communities and the wider economy, particularly in times of scarcity. We here at this company focus on smart water management systems to manage and monitor water and wastewater systems."

He added, " In order to effectively manage a water and wastewater system, various components such as smart flow meters, smart water meters, sensors, pressure transmitters, and more are necessary. Our company specializes in producing and integrating these components into a comprehensive IoT-based system that allows for real-time monitoring and control of the entire system."

The company's CEO explained, We have installed more than 20000 electromagnetic smart meters nationwide, and all of them are now online and can be monitored and controlled. These meters are ideal for installation on agricultural wells and can send signals to the control center if any unauthorized manipulation is detected. This feature allows us to monitor any unauthorized harvesting through these meters.

