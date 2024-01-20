Real Estate Agent in Dubai: Audley’s International

Our team works hard on your behalf to secure the right property in the right location for the right price. We offer bespoke services to ensure our clients are welcomed with a personal touch and achieve outcomes which maximize their financial goals.

Our expert team provides complimentary consultancy services to guide you and propose opportunities for both end users who wish to find the perfect property to call home as well as investors looking for a steady Return on Investment (RoI) or fast capital growth. We are continually exploring all avenues to discover the right properties to bring to market today and provide our clients with exclusive access to the best range of properties. We give our clients an insight to the market which proves invaluable in the decision-making process.

Our team facilitates both physical site visits to view the properties as well as virtual viewings for clients out of town. We aim to make the process of buying a property in London and Dubai as enjoyable and rewarding as possible.

What makes Audley’s International a unique brokerage to work with is our team who day in and day out show the highest level of commitment to our clients and offer expert advice throughout the entire process achieving excellence every day.

Why Buy a property in Dubai?

Investing in property in Dubai presents unique advantages. Firstly, it offers the benefit of a tax-free investment environment, allowing you to maximize your returns without the burden of taxes eating into your profits. Equally, Dubai presents a wide range of diverse property options and the added benefit of Golden Visa options for long-term residency.

One of the main benefits of investing in Dubai real estate is that you can expect higher rental yields than in other mature markets. Residential property yields in Dubai remain at the highest in the world, on average investors can expect between 4-8% rental returns on their investments. This is quite advantageous when comparing with other similar economies.

SAFETY IN DUBAI

Dubai continuously year on year ranks in the top five countries on the world safety index. So, we ask what makes Dubai so safe. The answer lies in its culture of safety consciousness. Dubai also has strict laws regarding public behavior and criminal activity as well as a very strong CCTV presence. This contributes to an overall atmosphere of safety and security throughout the city—a feeling that permeates every aspect of life here. It is quite normal within the city to hear stories of people leaving their wallets or cash in taxis or shopping malls which are subsequently returned to them untouched.

TAX BENEFITS IN DUBAI

Investors who purchase property in Dubai don’t have taxes to worry about. There is zero capital gains tax on profits made from selling residential properties in Dubai. Additionally, rental income from residential properties is exempt from income tax. All these benefits make investing in property much more attractive than other forms of investment such as stocks or bonds.

Investing in property in Dubai offers many advantages over other types of investments due to its dynamic market potential, strict safety standards and zero tax. With these factors combined, there’s no doubt that investing in property in Dubai can be a great decision for anyone looking for long-term financial security and stability. Those interested in taking advantage of these opportunities should consult with professional advisors about their options before making any investment decisions that might affect their future financial health and success.

LUXURY REAL ESTATE AND AFFORDABLE PROPERTY INVESTMENTS

The city offers investors a wide range of properties, from luxury to affordable.

LUXURY PROPERTIES IN DUBAI

Dubai offers many luxurious properties that come with all the bells and whistles. These are often located in prestigious areas such as Downtown Dubai or The Palm Jumeirah. Luxurious apartments feature the latest technology and amenities, such as private swimming pools, state-of-the-art kitchens and bathrooms, and landscaped gardens. Luxury properties, however, are more expensive to purchase upfront and can require more maintenance over time.

AFFORDABLE PROPERTIES IN DUBAI

Alternatively, there are also many affordable properties available in Dubai. These don’t come with all the same features as luxury properties, however, they are still well-maintained and comfortable places to live. One major advantage of these cheaper options is that they can provide investors with high rental returns due to their lower cost-point. Affordable apartments tend to be located away from the city center, but they offer easy access to public transportation links, shops, restaurants, etc., making them convenient for tenants who want to save money on rent without sacrificing location or quality of life.

If you’re looking in invest in Dubai real estate, consider your budget and your goals carefully before deciding which type of property is right for you – luxury or affordable. Both offer different advantages so it really depends on what you need from your investment.

Types of Dubai Properties

An off-plan property is one which is being sold either at the launch or during its construction. Off-plan properties are usually purchased directly from the developer. At Audley’s International, our team is highly knowledgeable about the various upcoming projects in Dubai. We have established strong relationships with the top developers in Dubai. This allows us to provide our clients with the best opportunities to secure prime allocations during launches and to keep them well-informed about upcoming launches and any attractive units that become available due to cancellations. We assist our clients to buy off-plan property directly from the developer and selecting the best units and payment plans.

SECONDARY MARKET properties in Dubai

The secondary property market refers to properties that have already been purchased by another individual and are now being resold either whilst they are still under construction or as ready properties. At Audley’s International, we have an extensive large network and client base. Therefore, our team is very strong in providing a variety of excellent opportunities in the secondary & and resale real estate market. We ensure our clients are presented with a comprehensive selection of options to match what they are looking for. The benefits of buying a ready property on the secondary market include being able to view and inspect the exact property you are buying. Also buying a ready property on the secondary market means buying an income-generating asset from day one.

WHY CHOOSE AUDLEY’S INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE

BUILT UPON TRUST & INTEGRITY

Audley’s International is built on trust and integrity. We provide tailored advice, build long-term relationships and assist clients in making informed property decisions. Our honesty and strong reputation have built our business on referrals and repeat buyers.

INSIGHTS & EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITIES

Exclusive access to the hottest properties before they go live on property portals, ensuring you stay one step ahead of the curve. We keep you well informed on new homes & off-plan properties, with market analysis across both London and Dubai’s property markets.

EXTENSIVE DATABASE & EXPOSURE

We are a prominent real estate brokerage firm at our core. Our expertise extends to all major freehold communities in Dubai and throughout London. We have established a strong track record in sales, rentals, and property management.

AWARD-WINNING & MULTILINGUAL TEAM

Our team of real estate experts, fluent in multiple languages, with a wealth of experience provide you with up-to-date market insights. Trust in our award-winning expertise as we guide you through the intricacies of both London and Dubai’s property markets.

Conclusion:

Audley's International guides individuals in buying property in London, enjoying stability and safety in one of the world's best property markets. The London real estate market has demonstrated significant growth, making it an attractive investment. For those considering buying property in London, Audley's offers a carefully curated journey guided by years of expertise in the real estate industry. Contact them through their website or phone numbers for personalized assistance.

endNewsMessage1