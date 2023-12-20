Strengthening Research Efforts for Children with Cancer: MAHAK's Joint Cooperation with MAPINA and Shahid Beheshti University

On the occasion of World Children's Day, MAHAK has been able to initiate its new research and social activities in the field of ophthalmology and visual sciences by signing a three-year MOU with the Non-governmental organization for the prevention of blindness (MAPINA) and Ophthalmic Research Center of Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences.

MAHAK Research Center conducts its research activities both independently and in collaboration with other relevant organizations, similar institutions, universities, and research centers on national and international level. Accordingly, it has entered into a joint research agreement with Shahid Beheshti University and MAPINA. The parties to this agreement are striving to empower the health sector and solve scientific and research problems together.

MAHAK respects and appreciates its colleagues in this cooperation and all researchers who produce knowledge in all fields and seeks to use all the steps taken with the knowledge of researchers and experts to provide better services to children with cancer and to accompany the future builders of our land in creating a more desirable society and a more beautiful world.

