The competition commission and antitrust authorities of Switzerland, Europe, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

During past months, alarming news was published about the shipment of goods produced by DSM-Firmenich’s factory located in New Jersey, the United States America. This cargo (USA ORIGIN) was shipped to Iran, and the cargo with USA Origin arrived and was inspected at the Shahriar customs office in Tehran and was checked and investigated by customs, which seems not to be in compliance with the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran. After many months at the customs, this cargo does not have the clearance permit. After lengthy delays , no action has been taken by DSM Firmenich to solve this problem, and this product is still in the customs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It is interesting to note that DSM Firmenich has already received the funds related to the US Origin goods prior to the shipment of the cargo. The funds were paid on cash-in-advance basis on the Firmenich’s account in Dubai at the Emirates ENBD bank. Although payment has been done in advance by the Iranian Customer for a specific project which was created by the Firmenich development sales and marketing, however the Iranian client is not willing to clear the cargo as this is not compliant with the rules and regulations and does not want to endanger its position vis-à-vis the international rules and regulations with regards to the imposed sanctions. The Iranian client believes that this action from Firmenich is only to create problems and loss for this client by intentionally sending American Produced Goods to Iran and bypassing the sanctions. At the time of the order placement, the client placed the order for Swiss Origin and acted in good faith by transferring the funds in advance and is not completely trapped by this terrible action of FIRMENICH. At this time, the production line of the client is shut and client has not been able to produce due to lack of the ingredient that Firmenich was supposed to provide.

The Swiss Competition Commission along with the antitrust authorities of Europe, United Kingdom and USA have all started an extensive investigation regarding suspicions of collusion, High Price selling and questionable pricing of DSM-Firmenich.

According to the report of our Journalist, in such a situation, there is a possibility that customers have paid exorbitant prices for buying products from this company, and this approach of DSM-Firmenich is completely in conflict with the economic policies of the Swiss, European and American Competition Commission and somehow It is considered a violation of the commercial laws and regulations of this country. Based on this issue, many companies in the USA have filed a lawsuit against this company and brought DSM and Firmenich to court to compensate for the huge losses caused to the companies and the world economy.

According to reports and evidence and documents, the DSM company (DSM-Firmenich) is one of the suppliers that by producing a product called Dyneema, has extensive activities with the US Military and Army in the field of bullet proofing of combat equipment, and it is very strange that this company with this record against human rights, how is there economic activity in our beloved country, Iran?

Based on the above information and evidence, the shares of DSM Firmenich decreased sharply in the global stock market and this trend continues. And undoubtedly, a dark and worrying future awaits this company with unlawful and inhumane practice towards the global world.

This is despite the fact that some time ago, an issue called the strange and unprofessional behavior of Firmenich company (DSM-Firmenich) towards Iranian customers was raised in the news, and despite its wide coverage, the officials of this company have not clarified anything about this. They have no context. Now it seems that this well-known company is caught in a strange predicament, and in addition to the Swiss Competition Commission, other institutions such as the European Commission, the antitrust division of the United States Department of Justice, and the British Competition and Market Authority (CMA) have also focused on this issue.

By now the European Commission has also confirmed that it has conducted subtle inspections in the perfume market of different member countries. Meanwhile, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement: "After carrying out a period of investigation and gathering information, it may soon issue a statement of objection regarding the breach of competition law. Meanwhile, it seems that DSM-Firmenich officials have adopted a policy of silence in this regard.

According to the statements of the Swiss Competition Commission, it seems that DSM-Firmenich will face a heavy fine after conducting the necessary investigations and completing the investigation. Speculations indicate that this fine can be equivalent to 10% of the total turnover of this company in the last three years.

Firmenich Company (DSM-Firmenich), one of the flagships of the Fragrances, Flavours and essential oil industry in the world, is known to have the highest sales and economic activity with in the United States of America, and with several factories in the state of New Jersey. The intentional shipment of USA Origin products instead of Swiss manufactured products is unforgivable to intentionally jeopardizing and endangering the Iranian customer. It is not clear why this company has taken such a suspicious action in the circumstances that this company was aware of the sanction conditions governing Iran and also the ban on the entry of American goods into Iran. DSM Firmenich is actively working in Iran under the following brands: Firmenich, MG, Gulcicek from Turkey, DSM with sales well over 100 Million EUR per year. These sales made for Iran are allocated to Dubai and Turkey and there is no name of Iran on their books. It is interesting to note that on the DSM Firmenich website there is not even a mention of Iran. Isn’t it a shame for a company that is doing well over 100 million EUR of sales per year in Iran, to not acknowledge our country Iran in their website and on their map? They show representation on all the countries in the world except Iran!

