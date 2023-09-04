Dr. Hamed Suleimanzadeh review of the movie Orbital

The movie Orbital directed by Maysam Hassanzadeh has a very good atmosphere. In a way, one can use the expression of French director and screenwriter Jean Roche for Orbital film: ecstasy cinema or ecstasy cinema is the correct translation and a cinema that seeks the truth. This feeling dominates the overall atmosphere of the film. This space is the strength of the film Orbital made by Maysam Hassanzadeh... In the matter of directing the combined shots that we see in decoupage, that is, the integration of images from the main camera with the shot camera and the mobile phone, it has been unsuccessful. . ..

Using a mobile camera and selfie and using the main character of the film as a witness, right where the main character records a video of him playing the instrument with his phone and is the only audience of his concert. His lover is Mahsa, the show of this solo concert and the feeling of loneliness of the main character (Milad) which actually fully reflects the dream of this man, is one of the strong points of the film Orbital. In fact, Maysam Hassanzadeh, the director of Orbital's film, helps the mood of the film by choosing the right composition and variety of decoupage and moves the work forward; If I want to say more clearly, the use of a mobile camera in the character of a man, which shows his loneliness, and in general, this type of narrative and the combination of the main camera with the camera of witness and selfie and the type of framing is not just a choice of form, but has a completely correct logic. which helps the content, conveying the message and most importantly the believability of the film. Although Orbital has a non-linear narrative, it succeeds in conveying the message and the audience follows the narrative until the end.

At the end of the movie, I expected more silence than music and noise. But overall, I consider Orbital to be an acceptable film. The space and frames are designed to be compatible with mobile cameras.

The rotating film is a simple film; It is true and timeless, and without a doubt, the atmosphere and rhythm will keep the audience on their feet until the end of the work, and this is an important advantage for Orbital's film; An experimental film with a global theme that can bring more audiences from around the world with its world.

Author: Dr. Hamed Suleimanzadeh, film critic; Researcher of film and philosophy at the Berlin University of the Arts, Germany

It should be noted that the movie "Orbital" written and directed by Maysam Hassanzadeh and produced by Alireza Alavian was released a few months ago in cinemas all over Iran in the field of art and experience, which was well received by the audience of experimental films.

Maysam Hassanzadeh has a history of making several documentaries and short films, which has received numerous awards from domestic and foreign festivals, including the honor diploma of the Santiago Festival and the honor diploma of the AOF Los Angeles Festival for the film "Empty Space". Missing presence", Honorary Diploma of the Five Continents Festival of Venezuela and the 5th Film Festival for "Street Cafe". "Sangfaresh" and also the chosen one of Khushid and Razavi festival for the film "Noai Dobar" are among them.

In the summary of the story of this film, it is stated; Milad is a forgetful musician. So that forgetfulness does not cause a problem for him, he has set all his life plans with phone ring reminders. The story takes place in Milad's mind when his fiance Mahsa is not with him and he seeks to discover this story, meanwhile Milad constantly compares himself and his fate with Freddie Mercury, the famous Queen singer.

Milad Khazaei, Mehsa Akbarpour, Raheel Kafi, Reza Sanai and Mostafa Amiri are the actors of "Orbital". Project manager:Project art consultation:

siavash tayeb taher Behdad Elhami, Nazila Maleki, and Ali Zadmehr, as the director of the art and experience public relations group, have helped a lot in the visibility of this film.