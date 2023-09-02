Persian Agent in Texas

According to https://www.IranianAgent.com/, there are a lot of Iranian immigrants in the United States who have chosen this country to live for several reasons such as to escape difficulties or conflicts, to find a better place, to seek superior healthcare, to escape poverty, to offer more opportunities to their family, educational purposes, job, and business opportunities, and any other possible reasons. Without considering the reasons for immigration, the first thing that an Iranian immigrant needs is a home to shelter them emotionally and physically.

From the creation of human beings up to now, they always have this need to have a home; in other words, it is a kind of substantive urge for each of us as Suze Orman, New York Times Bestselling author on Personal Finance with over 25 million books in circulation available in 12 languages worldwide, once said "Owning a home is a keystone of wealth…both financial affluence and emotional security." So, if we want emotional wealth and earning a lot of money while we could shelter our beloved family, we need to buy or rent a house in the United States as soon as we arrive in this vast country.

However, the most critical challenge for Iranian immigrants is their unfamiliarity with the rules of real estate in this country, and more than that, several Iranian newcomers in the United States are not able to talk in English very well yet; therefore, they can’t negotiate with the sellers or even they are sellers themselves and they need to explain their property to buyers in a way that let them achieve a real bargain.

To solve such problems, IranianAgent.com has provided a list of the best Iranian Agents in different states of the United States. Here is some useful information about these Iranian experts in Texas and household conditions in this important state.

About Texas

Texas is one of the most famous states of the United States, which almost all nations have heard of, and its excellent conditions. Texas is located in the South-Central region of this country, and it is the second-largest U.S. state by both area (after Alaska) and population (after California). This well-known state shares borders with the states of Louisiana to the east, Arkansas to the northeast, Oklahoma to the north, New Mexico to the west, and the Mexican states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas to the south and southwest, and has a coastline with the Gulf of Mexico to the southeast.

In 2021, the states' population is estimated at 29,730,300. This number is divided into different races and ethnicities: white, black or African American, Asian, Native American, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and many other races. Since Texas is one of the popular states for migrants, there are many spoken languages after English: Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, German, Tagalog, French, Korean and Urdu (tied), Hindi, Arabic, and Niger-Congo languages. In terms of religion, 77% are affiliated with a Christian-based faith, 4% are affiliated with non-Christian-based faiths, and 18% report no affiliation with any religion in particular.

Education facilities in Texas are so famous for their great representation of education and training. Texas has two major universities, The University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University, ranked as the 21st and 41st best universities in the nation according to 2020's latest Center for World University Rankings report. The University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, University of Houston, The University of Texas at Dallas, The University of North Texas, The University of Texas at San Antonio, and several other public universities are the other important universities of Texas.

The economy in Texas is noticeable. According to many reports, its gross state product (GSP) is greater than the GSPs of Brazil, Canada, Russia, South Korea, and Spain, which are the world's 9th-, 10th-, 11th-, 12th- and 13th-largest economies, respectively. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in this state was 13 percent. All in all, the economy in Texas is circulating through taxation, energy, technology, commerce, agriculture, and mining.

Now, it is possible to see that Texas is so popular with such descriptions for real estate. Many Agents in this state are from the United States or because of immigration; some international estate agents like Iranian Agents have proved that they are specialized in their job and completely familiar with this state.

Best Cities in Texas to live

There are 500 cities and towns in the great state of Texas, and the diversity of conditions in various cities of Texas is so noticeable. There are three cities in this state with over 1 million population. Houston is the most populous city, with a population of 2.2 million. The second-most populous city in Texas is San Antonio, with a population of 1.4 million. The third one is Dallas, with a population count of 1.3 million. There are 34 cities with populations of at least 100,000 (but fewer than one million.) 163 additional cities have over 10,000. The fastest-growing city in Texas over the past ten years, having grown 1426.50% since 2010, is Fulshear.

Many immigrants who choose this state for a living want to know the best cities to live and here are 3 of them to help you to make up your mind:

1. Austin

Located 75 miles north of San Antonio and 195 miles south of Dallas along I-35, Austin is the capital city of Texas. It is the fourth largest city in Texas and the 11th largest city in the U.S., with 2,117,000. The city is known for having a lot of young professionals and college students. It has been known by "Live Music Capital of the World" and "The Drunkest City in the U.S."

The multicultural population is another feature of this famous state, and it welcomes different art, thought, beliefs and music. U.S. News and World Report ranked Austin as #3 on its list of best cities in the U.S. and the #1 option within Texas. Austin is ranked #29 on the list of the best U.S. cities to retire to. The maiden household price is $313,308, and the maiden annual rent is $14,604. The best places to live in Austin are South Austin/South Lamar/South Congress, North Loop, Old West Austin, Cherrywood, East and East-Central Austin, Allandale, and Mueller.

2. Dallas

Dallas is located in north-central Texas, approximately 30 miles to the east of Fort Worth. This city is famous for its diversified economy, with a population growing younger, though it is still considered a great place to retire. The John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza downtown is one of the historic districts of Dallas. Sixth Floor Museum and Bishop Arts District are the other famous historical places in Dallas.

U.S. News and World Report rank Dallas as the 24th best city to live in the U.S. and the #2 option within Texas. The area is ranked #17 on the list of the best U.S. cities to retire to. The Maiden home price is $255,033, and the maiden annual rent is $13,020 in Dallas. The best place to live in Dallas are Cotton Creek South (median home value $329,000), Canyon Creek North (median home value $348,000), Canyon Creek South(median home value $413,000), Heights Park (median home value $289,000), Timberbrook(median home value $327,000), Preston Highlands (median home value $383,000), Douglas Community (median home value $130,000) and Greenwood Hills (median home value $238,000).

3. Fort Worth

Fort Worth is located in north-central Texas, approximately 30 miles to the west of Dallas. Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in Texas, with a population of 934,477. By having many museums and performance halls, Fort Worth is known as the cultural capital of north-central Texas. There are several history and culture buffs to enjoy, such as Fort Worth Stockyards, a huge number of museums, natural parks, Sundance Square Plaza, Bess Performance Hall, and Circle Theater.

The maiden home price is $255,033, and the maiden annual rent is $13,020 in Fort Worth. The best place to live in this city are Arlington Heights (home values from $110,000 to $1.8 million), Rivercrest(home values from $330,000 to $5 million), Fairmount (home values from $200,000 to $500,000), and Westover Hills(home values $1 million and up).

What to Look for in an Agent in Texas?

It is so important to find a professional Agent who can help you to achieve a real bargain. In this sense, you need to know the best qualities which make the best Agent. In the following paragraphs, some of the most important characteristics of a good estate agent are provided to consider while you are searching for a good Agent in Texas.

Creative problem solver

An Agent must not only solve the normal difficulties but also be ready to face unexpected problems. It would be a brilliant quality for an Agent to use creativity to solve problems and solve them in a new way faster than the other methods; for instance, some of the highly qualified Agents use technologies in the process of real estate transactions to fasten the speeds of actions. So, look for an Agent who can provide a creative solution for their clients.

Honesty and integrity

Unfortunately, some Agents are just looking for their benefits, and they do everything to earn money, even by telling lies to their clients. Smart clients try to avoid such state agents and search for an Agent who has gained a reputation by honesty and integrity. Such honest and chauvinistic Agents usually are members of the National Association of AGENTS®.

Interest in houses and architecture

An industrious Agent is the one who is interested in anything which is related to their job and does their best to know about house marketing and architecture. Having such knowledge gives each Agent the power to take advantage of other brokers and salespersons. You can trust these types of Agents who can explain the house's foundation and architecture and negotiate based on this information.

Strong communication skills

The most important characteristic that you must look for in an Agent is strong communication skills. An outstanding Agent is a person who is able to negotiate effectively in a way that brings real bargains for their clients. In addition to the power of uttering, they must be good listeners. Find an Agent who listens to you with their full attention and never ignores any tiny details. It would be better for a professional Agent working in a place like Texas, which is home to immigrants, to speak more than one language. An excellent example of such Agents is Iranian Agents, who are fully introduced in the next part of this article.

Persian Agents in Texas

Iranian Agents in Texas have proved that they are so professional in their job that they achieve a lot of positive reviews and referrals annually. Most of their clients keep returning to them, and they are very satisfied with their excellent services. Iranian Agents are motivated to be up-to-date and aware of the latest changes in real estate prices and conditions. That's why they are known for being a problem-solving mindset.

Most Iranian Agents are famous for their methodological approaches, which provide a perspective to their clients about the beginning of the process to the end of it. Their unique way of presenting services allows you to get rid of any stress about transactions and find a sense of relief in every step. These Iranian experts are completely aware of the conditions of Texas and its local and legal conditions; therefore, they can help you in extra processes such as getting loans and stuff like that.

Most Iranian state agents work with different nations just because of their ability to speak more languages. They have good connections with their clients and other authorities who are active in the real estate field. They are so passionate about their vocation in a way that they can motivate you to look at real estate as a habitual investment that is safe and secure.

All in all, it would be better for an Iranian who has chosen Texas as a place to live to go to an Iranian Agent; because they can connect better and trust each other more. That is because of the importance of language and culture, which play important roles in the success of real estate transactions. By communicating in your mother tongue, you both can understand each other better, and by having the same culture, your Agent could better understand your taste and desires and guide you based on that. Remember that finding a good house in the United States is the key to the gates of the American dream safely and securely.

