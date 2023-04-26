The new teaser of the movie "Orbital" unveiled

The new teaser of the movie "Orbital" written and directed by Maitham Hassanzadeh and produced by Alireza Alavian was unveiled. The movie Orbital, which is currently being screened in Iran's Art and Experience Group cinemas, does not have an internet screening due to the start of global screening.

Milad Khazaei, Mehsa Akbarpour, Raheel Kafi, Reza Sanai, Mostafa Amiri are the actors of this movie.

Misham Hassanzadeh is a directing graduate from the University of Art and Architecture and before this show "What Happened to Vladimir and Estragon?" had directed He was nominated for many awards in the 13th Student Festival and Fajr Festival.

This director has a history of making several documentaries and short fiction films, which received numerous awards from domestic and foreign festivals, including the honor diploma of the Santiago Festival and the honor diploma of the AOF Los Angeles Festival for the film "Empty Space". Attendance", diploma of honor of the Five Continents Festival of Venezuela; Among them is the fifth film festival for "Pedestrian Cafe" and the selection of Khushid and Razavi festivals for the film "Noai Dobara".

The synopsis of "Orbital" reads:

"Milad is a musician who has set his whole life schedule by remembering his phone ringing.

The story takes place in Milad's mind when Milad has problems and doubts with his fiancee Mehsa and he seeks to discover the story... Meanwhile, Milad constantly talks about himself and his fate with the famous singer Queen Freddie Mercury and. .."

The actors of the movie "Orbital" are:

Director of cinematography: Davoud Rahmani, editing: Ehsan Shibani, sound and music composition: Alireza Alavian, music composition: Payam Azadi, visual effects: Hassan Pilehvar, color correction: Hossamuddin Zarif, production managers: Behdad Elhami, Hamed Tehrani, sound engineer: Mohsen Tayyabi; Photographer: Mustafa Amiri; Nazila Maleki, make-up designer: Mehlai Abolhasani, teaser production:

Ali Pirou and Qadir Hamzei (Delirium Studio)

Thanks to: Hamid Najafi Rad

Stage secretary: Maliha Krushzadeh

Assistant and planner: Reza Sanai

Project Manager: Behdad Elhami; Maysam Hassanzadeh

Ali Zadmehr, director of public relations of art and experience cinematography group

endNewsMessage1