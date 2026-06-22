U.S. Issues Temporary Authorization for Iranian Oil and Petrochemical Exports

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday issued a special general license authorizing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian-origin crude oil, petrochemical products and petroleum products until August 21.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed between Washington and Tehran last week, the United States agreed to grant exemptions covering Iran’s exports of crude oil, petroleum products and related derivatives.

The exemptions also cover associated services, including banking transactions, insurance and transportation linked to the authorized trade.

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