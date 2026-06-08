Karoun Petrochemical Facility Hit in Israeli Attack on Mahshahr Economic Zone

Part of the facilities of Karoun Petrochemical Company in the Mahshahr Special Economic Zone was struck during attacks carried out by the Israeli regime, according to the Ministry of Petroleum.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Petroleum, part of the facilities of Karoun Petrochemical Company was targeted during attacks carried out on the morning of Monday, 8 June, against the Mahshahr Special Economic Zone.

During the attacks, enemy projectiles struck part of the facilities of Karoun Petrochemical Company.