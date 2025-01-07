Iranian drivers' problems at Turkish border will be resolved in coming days: Minister
News code : ۱۵۸۰۰۳۶
Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh has said that the problems related to Iranian drivers at Turkish border are being followed up by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other organizations.
This problem will be resolved within the next few days, she added on the sidelines of a joint meeting with Iranian Parliament, Program, Budget and Accounting Commission members, media reported citing Iran's Ministry of Road and Urban Development website.
We are looking to resolve the problems by identifying the roots causes of these problems, and will definitely announce the news to Iranian drivers in the coming days, Sadegh stressed.