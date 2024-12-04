Iran, Saudi Arabia to cooperate in agriculture, environment: Minister

Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh made the remarks on the sidelines of the sixteenth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday, noting that joint technical working groups in agriculture, environmental issues, and natural resources will soon be established.

Ghezeljeh added that during the discussions with Saudi agricultural officials, the two sides laid the groundwork for developing cooperation in the areas of natural resources, the environment, and agriculture.

Elaborating on other programs of this visit to Riyadh, the minister said that on the sidelines of this conference, he met and discussed with officials from the agricultural and environmental sectors of Pakistan, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Syria.

