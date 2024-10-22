Loading, unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port up 10.5% in six-month period
The loading and unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port, in the southwestern Khuzestan province, increased by 14% during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (Mar. 20-Sep. 21), a provincial official said.
Aboutaleb Geraylou, the head of Khuzestan’s Ports and Maritime Department, said that 24 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at this port during the mentioned six-month period.
Of the mentioned figure, 13 million tons was the amount of non-oil goods and 11 million tons was the oil products.