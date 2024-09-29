Iran non-oil trade with Islamic countries up14% in H1: IRICA

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) added that $15.6 billion worth of non-oil goods was exported from the country between March 21 to September 22, 2024.

More than 48 million tons of non-oil products were exchanged between Iran and member states of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024), showing a 4% growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

