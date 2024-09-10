Iran geopolitically positioned for energy transit in Mideast: Oil minister

He made the remarks as he with Mohamed Hamel, the secretary-general of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) on Monday. The meeting was organized by the Ministry of Petroleum (MOP) to discuss preparations for the 26th Ministerial Meeting of the GECF, which is scheduled to be held in Tehran in late October.

Paknejad noted that the first GECF Ministerial Meeting in Tehran in 2001 yielded positive results for member countries. He expressed optimism that the upcoming meeting would be similar.

endNewsMessage1