Iranians keen on investing in Afghanistan’s mines, oil, gas sector: Afghan ministry
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of the caretaker government of Afghanistan has announced that Iranian investors are interested in investing and operating in the mining sector of metals and oil and gas in the neighboring country.
In a statement, officials of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said that Deputy Minister Zia ur-Rahman Aruobi met with Iran’s deputy ambassador to Kabul, university professors and a number of Iranian investors in the capital city of Afghanistan.
The Iranian and Afghan delegations held talks on investment in Afghanistan’s mining sector, they said.