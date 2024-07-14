Iran’s Mazandaran exports 20 tons of dairies to 20 countries

The customs office of this northern province won the second rank among 56 active customs offices of the country in the export of the dairy products in terms of weight, the observer of the provincial customs office noted.

More than 20,125 tons of the dairy products were exported from the customs offices of Amol and Sari in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2024), Amir Jamshidi highlighted.

