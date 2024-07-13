Russia ready to invest in Iran’s Amirabad Port: Official

The Director General of Amirabad Ports and Shipping Mohammad-Ali Musapour-Gorji said on the sidelines of the visit that considering the location of the Amirabad port in various fields of investment, a Russian company announced its readiness to invest in this port in the field of oil derivatives production.

Foreign investment in ports is considered one of the important goals of the government and organization in line with the development of the sea-oriented economy, which, in addition to attracting investors and generating income, will also contribute greatly to the transfer of technology and job creation, he added.

