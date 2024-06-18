Iran’s home appliance production up 18% in year to March

Omid Fazelinia, the Secretary-General of the Association of Home Appliances Manufacturers in Iran, stated that production of home appliances reached 19.5 million units in the previous year, up from 16.5 million units a year earlier.

In other words, he said, the production of home appliances increased by 18.2 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year compared to the preceding year.

Fazelinia mentioned that goals set by the Iranian administrative government require the country’s home appliances industry to further expand by 15% in the year leading up to March 2025, aiming to reach an output of 22.5 million units.

