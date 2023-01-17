CBI governor follows up implementation of joint action document with Russia

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) stressed following up on the implementation of the document of the joint action between CBI and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

Speaking in a meeting with a visiting Russian banking and an economic delegation headed by a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin Igor Levitin, Mohammad Reza Farzin stressed the importance of reinforcing monetary and banking cooperation between Iran and Russia.

The CBI is ready to promote bilateral monetary and banking relations with Russia as well as other friends and neighboring countries, he stated.

Referring to the capacity of cooperation between Iran and Russia in monetary, banking, economic, construction, and commercial fields, he said that developing relations between the two countries based on the implementation of the joint action document depicts a clear economic vision for the two countries.

Levitin, for his part, underlined reinforcing economic, commercial, monetary, and banking relations.

endNewsMessage1