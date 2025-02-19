The Resistance Film Festival Hosts "Women and Resistance" Workshop for International Filmmakers

The International Resistance Film Festival, in its 18th edition, is holding a special workshop titled "Women and Resistance" for international audiences. The aim of this workshop is to train documentary filmmakers and produce specific content on the theme of resistance and the role of women in it.

Esrafil Kaliji, head of the International Committee of the Resistance Film Festival, in an interview, referring to the international workshop "Women and Resistance" held at the Shahid Avini School of Art and Media in Tehran, stated: "The International Resistance Film Festival, in its 18th edition, has organized a special workshop titled 'Women and Resistance' for international audiences. The purpose of holding this workshop is to train active documentary filmmakers at the international level and produce specific content on the topic of resistance and the role of women in it."

He added: "One of the main goals of this festival is to pay attention to the educational, training, production, and supportive capacities of talented people in the field of resistance filmmaking. Given the importance of the role of women in various fields, especially in the subject of resistance, this workshop tries to, by focusing on this important topic, provide a basis for the greater and more effective presence of women in this field."

The head of the International Committee of the Resistance Film Festival stated: "The role of women on the resistance front has been very prominent in recent years, and ignoring this key role can have a negative impact on other aspects of resistance."

Kaliji emphasized: "In a situation where the enemies, with various tricks, are trying to diminish the role of women in cultural and resistance arenas, addressing this issue and narrating the unique role of women in the family and society is of special importance. The art of film and documentary can best narrate this role."

Supporting global talents at the Resistance Film Festival

Furthermore, Marzieh Minayipur, head of the Women's Group of the International Committee of the Resistance Film Festival, referring to the international audience's reception of this workshop, said: "People from Russia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Kashmir, Venezuela, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Yemen, England, Indonesia, China, Myanmar, Turkey, and Nigeria have registered and participated in this workshop."

She continued: "This workshop will greatly help participants in the field of documentary making and media activities. In this workshop, while identifying the talents and capabilities of the audience, and by providing practical training, valuable forces are trained in the production of resistance documentaries."

Minayipur added: "At the end of the course, participants will be awarded a certificate from the Shahid Avini School of Art, Media and Virtual Space, and all participants will present a work produced with the local concerns of their region to the festival."

endNewsMessage1