International Screening Planned for Selected Works of the Resistance Film Festival

According to the public relations office of the 18th International Resistance Film Festival, a meeting of the festival’s International Committee was held on Monday at the House of Reformers in Qom. The meeting, chaired by Mr Israfil Kaliji and attended by Mrs. Zahra Babanijad, head of the festival secretariat; Mrs. Masoumeh Afrasiabi, head of the festival's regional desk in Qom; and other committee members, focused on global engagement strategies for the festival.

Mr Kaliji emphasized the role of international artists in the festival, stating, “Artists have a crucial role in conveying the important concept of resistance and defending the oppressed, particularly the people of Palestine and other vulnerable groups worldwide. Through the International Committee, we aim to leverage the potential of open-minded artists globally, using the language of art to communicate the message of resistance against oppression and crime, as well as the pursuit of lasting peace.” He highlighted the widespread support for this initiative as evidence of its success.

He further stressed the importance of international screenings, adding, “These screenings can foster solidarity among freedom-loving nations in support of the resistance front.”

Mrs Zahra Babanijad, head of the festival secretariat, outlined future plans and announced the creation of an international network of committed artists. She explained, “This network will serve as a platform for experience exchange, joint productions, and the long-term promotion of the culture of resistance.”

Mrs Masoumeh Afrasiabi, head of the festival’s regional desk in Qom, spoke about the significance of cultural diplomacy in countering the soft war waged by adversaries. She remarked, “Screening resistance films internationally not only raises public awareness but also strengthens the cultural front of the Islamic Revolution. International artists can effectively convey the message of resistance to global audiences through the universal language of art.”

The session concluded with expert discussions among the festival’s international desk representatives on facilitating artist participation, media engagement, and strategies for the international screening of selected works.

