Publication of the book Superhero by Komeil Rouhani

The synopsis reveals: Superhero emerged from the lower layers of society. Once weak and humiliated by friends and foes alike... Now, endowed with newfound powers, he astonishes and inspires the townspeople with his deeds. No longer a nobody, he becomes a local legend, with his brother-in-law, Shams Allah, as the only one daring to stand against him.

Komeil Rouhani, an Iranian author, journalist, screenwriter, and filmmaker, is renowned for his humorous writing in various publications. He is also known for penning the screenplay for the film "Blue Nissan," which inspired a series of the same name.

Previously, Rouhani authored "Tehran: Journey to the Future with a Chinese Time Machine," showcasing his talent for blending wit with insightful storytelling.

Recently a comedic novel titled "The wise guy" Has been published by this author.

