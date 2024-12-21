What is fashion and what do you know about it? Fashion is actually a form of self-expression and independence in a specific time and place, which is displayed through various means such as clothing, shoes, lifestyle, accessories, makeup, hairstyles, and even body posture. In other words, fashion is the definition that the fashion industry declares as “fashion.”

This year’s British Fashion Awards 2024 was held for the first time with the presence of celebrities and the membership of the Alara Chapters by an Iranian woman, and had a wide response on social media.

The British Fashion Awards 2024, an annual fundraising event hosted by the British Fashion Council, brought together artists, celebrities, and designers at the Royal Albert Hall.

This year, Iranian designer and billionaire Alara Chapters became a member of the festival for the first time. The 2024 British Fashion Council Awards ceremony was held on Monday, December 2, and the winners of these awards from around the world were announced.

The event was attended by celebrities such as Rihanna, Jamie Dornan, Joe Jonas, Glen Powell and Courtney Love, as well as national talents such as Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wills Bonner, Stephen Jones and Simon Rocha. Rihanna attended the event in support of her partner, American rapper Aesop Rocky, as it was announced that Aesop, an artist, entrepreneur and fashion icon, had been invited to the event by the Pandora brand. For this reason, he was honored with the Cultural Innovator Award. Also, American fashion designer, businessman and filmmaker Tom Ford received the Outstanding Achievement Award at the event. The event was hosted by Anna Wintour, the annual charity event presented by the British Fashion Council and is to raise funds for the BFC Foundation.

It also supports fashion talent. British Fashion Week is an annual event held in London that awards awards to designers whose work has made a significant impact on the fashion and design industry. Nominees are challenged to create outstanding and innovative collections by presenting creative work. The event also awards a leading accessory brand or business that has consistently made a global impact with its innovative designs. Designers are selected for their impressive collections, the popularity of their designs on the red carpet and the international headlines driven by their collections.

