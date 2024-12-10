Publication of "The Wise Guy" by Komeil Rouhani

Komeil Rouhani’s latest book, "The Wise Guy" has been published by Zarnavesht Publishing House, spanning 100 pages. This comedic novel is an adaptation of the classic novel Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes.

"The Wise Guy" tells the story of a delusional and egotistical man who fantasizes about leading and changing the world based on his self-made, futile ideology, beginning his imagined crusade from Iran. However, all these grand plans unfold only in his mind, while reality takes a different course.

Komeil Rouhani, an Iranian author, journalist, screenwriter, and filmmaker, is renowned for his humorous writing in various publications. He is also known for penning the screenplay for the film "Blue Nissan," which inspired a series of the same name.

Previously, Rouhani authored "Tehran: Journey to the Future with a Chinese Time Machine," showcasing his talent for blending wit with insightful storytelling.

