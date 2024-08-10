The painting lady whose artistic activity was determined by her husband

Moradpour was born on February 13, 1993 and is an architecture graduate who has always been interested in painting since childhood and has continued this profession as his main job. This painter is a member of the International Watercolor Society "IWS" in Iran and has a certificate from the international competition of the Czech Republic, Urbino, Italy and the UAE in 2018.

"After passing various courses by various schools and professors, we held our first solo exhibition with the title 'Flower to Eternity'," she said about her activities.

"This exhibition was held from 2-5 August in the Aftab Gallery of Nahj al-balagha cultural center with a collection of works. Also, during this exhibition, a workshop was held, which was welcomed by a group of art lovers and selected professors," she added.

Moradpour added that "In 2016, I expanded my activity by participating in 2 group exhibitions, but my artistic progress reached its peak when Ali Sami (husband) became the director of artistic programs and frame designer of my collection and was exclusively responsible for all the frames of the collection."

"Due to the significant progress that was made, we started our own personal workshop and most of our audience became art professors and art friends and gallery owners," she concluded.

Instagram profile: almas____gallery

