Flight 175: Honoring the Martyrs of the Sacred Defense

The press conference for the movie “Flight 175” was held on Friday, February 2, 2024. It was the last film shown on the second day of the 42nd Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF).Saeed Sharafi Kia, the producer of the movie, said that all Iranians owe the martyrs as they have safeguarded the country’s security. Sacred Defense, the Iraq-Iran war in 1980-88, is of prime importance in Iranian history, the director of the film Mohammad Hossein Haghighat said. The era should not be forgotten, he said, adding that the cinematic work narrates some realities from the war. He stressed the need to reflect the stories of the martyrs through works of art. It took two years for us to write the script of the cinematic work, Haghighat pointed out. To have a well-structured script, the crew traveled to various places, he added. He went on to say that the work was produced by the private sector. Since “Flight 175” is my first feature on the Sacred Defense, the production was demanding, he underlined.

A child from Southern Iran catches a fish. There is a ring inside the belly of the fish. The object belongs to a person listed as missing in action, the synopsis of the movie read. The following events occur until the ring is handed over to the Martyr’s mother, who has been watching over her son for years.

The FIFF is a major film event, which is organized every year to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Presided by Mojtaba Amini, the 42nd Fajr International Film Festival will be held from February 1-11, 2024, in Tehran.

