News and Reports of International Films of 42nd Fajr

Head of the international department of the 42nd Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF) Raed Faridzadeh elaborates on the programs of the international section of Iran’s prestigious film event.

The international section of the Festival will kick off as of February 6 and comes to the end concurrently with the national section of the event on February 11 he stated.

There are five different sections in this edition of the festival, he said, underscoring that two sections are competitive.

Cinema Salvation, Eastern Vista, Festival of Festivals, and two special sections namely Palestine: Soul and Breath and the Belt and Road are the categories under the umbrella of the international section, he said.

In Cinema Salvation (Main Competition Section) The Shadow of Catire from Venezuela and Mexico, Deserts by Faouzi Bensaidi from Morocco( a co-production of Belgium & France), Upon Entry from Spain, Mighty Afrin in the Time of Floods, The Coldest City, The Best Century of My Life, Stolen, Belga’s Lessons, Beautiful Lies, Summer of the Same Year and The Morning of Execution from Iran are competing ,he pointed out.

He continued in the section Eastern Vista(Competition of Asian Films) the films Leader, If Only I Could Hibernate, Fatima, Home For Sale, Abdulla Oripov, A Summer in Boujad, Bauryna Salu, From the End of the World, Sakra and two films from Iran i.e. Zaher & Western Sky are present.

Plan 75, The Substitute, Semret, Domingo & the Mist, The Punishment, Absence, Farha, Melody and Parallax are the titles of Festival of Festivals section.

Palestine: Soul and Breath will host movies like Farha, Children of Shatila, Women Beyond Borders, The People & The Olive & Frontiers of Dreams and Fears and in Belt & Road section we will watch Moon Man, The Cord of Life, Curfew, Karma, Majaz in Life in Poetry and Silenced Tree.

The 25th edition of the Iranian Film Market (IFM), one of the main sections of FIFF which provides opportunities for attending producers, distributors, and sales agents of films and TV programs, will be held as of February 7 under the management of Ms. Javahersaz and it is to host attendees from 22 countries, Faridzadeh pointed out.

Some six pavilions have been dedicated to the foreign participants this year, he further noted.

He announced that foreign films are to be screened at the Cinema Museum of Iran as of tonight and from February 6th on for the media in Milad Tower.

Some 11 workshops are planned to be held in this edition of the Festival, he underlined.

Founded in 1982, Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF) is Iran’s largest annual film festival held in Tehran.

The festival is a major film event, which is organized every year to celebrate the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Since its establishment, it has played a key role in the development of Iranian cinema.

endNewsMessage1