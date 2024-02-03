42nd Fajr IFF, Spring of Iranian Cinema

Minister of Culture & Islamic Guidance, Mohammad Mehdi Ismaili described the 42nd Fajr International Film Festival as “the spring of Iranian Cinema”.

Esmaili expressed hope that this year’s festival would create a bright future for Iranian Cinema and be a good platform to pave the way for creation of valuable works in accordance with different cultural needs in Iran.

In his remarks, the Minister of Culture thanked the family members of the Cinema and Art for their “meaningful presence” in the 42nd Fajr Festival and underlined that most of the movies, ready to be screened in the 42nd FIFF are faithful to spread hope and to raise awareness while pursuing ethics and moral values. He expressed his satisfaction with the way the opening ceremony was held in a well organized manner. The opening ceremony of the 42nd FIFF was held in Vahdat Hall in Tehran on January 31, 2024.

