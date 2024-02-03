42nd Fajr International Film Festival kicks off in Tehran

The opening ceremony of the 42nd Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF) was held in the Vahdat Hall in Tehran on January 31, 2024.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the director of the Festival, Mojtaba Amini said “The Iranian cinema was reconstructed and came to fruition following the Islamic Revolution.”

He described the Iranian cinema as comprehensive including moments of joy and sorrow as well as hope.

Various cinematic works including movies on the Sacred Defense, family, and comedy are set to be screened during the ten-day festival, he underlined.

The selected entries of the festival prove that Iranian moviegoers had received the domestic cinema with open arms, he added.

The Festival has always been a birthplace for new generations of filmmakers and actors, he stated.

“This year, we are witnessing the emergence of new phenomena.”

“We are pleased to see that the activity of the new generation has not overshadowed the presence of other generations in filmmaking and acting.”

Addressing the ceremony, Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili hailed the outcomes of the Islamic Revolution.

Some Iranian events have been named Fajr, which has been selected from Quranic terms, he pointed out.

“Fortunately, Iranian cinema lies on hope, morals, and awareness,” the official stated.

“We spearhead regional nations when it comes to culture,” he said, noting that “We advocate identity symbols such as language, religion, and all religious and national rituals and occasions.”

He termed cinema and art as important tools to elevate the cultural capacity of which all Iranians could be proud.

As part of the event, a video clip was screened to pay tribute to those martyred in the recent terrorist attack in Iran’s Kerman.

Mohammadreza Aliqoli for his contribution to music, Parviz Sheikhtadi for his directing skills, and Fariba Kosari and Abolfazl Pourarab for their outstanding performances in acting were honored in the opening ceremony.

Addressing the audience in part of the ceremony, which was convened to honor the composer, Mohammadreza Aliqoli said “Let’s make wishes to have peace in the world.”

While receiving his award, Abolfazl Poorarab said “I’m so happy to be with you for another year.”

Amidst the applause of the audience, Fariba Kowsari came on stage and was honored.

She said in her speech, “I am very happy to be here with you in the thirty-seventh year of my activity in cinema.”

“First, I thank my cinema family and then, my own family for the days I was not there to accompany them. And in the end, I thank the women of cinema who worked alongside men in acting, writing, directing and all the other parts of cinema – despite certain discriminations.”

Winners of short films and documentaries awarded in opening ceremony

Diploma of Honor in the section of the short film went to Hamid Hosseini and Mehdi Hosseini for the film “UFO”, while Mohammad Alizadeh Fard seized the trophy of the best short film for “Sharif (Decent)”.

The full-length documentary titled “The Last of The Whale Shark” produced by Ramtin Balef won the Diploma of Honor.

Ali Farahani Sadr took the Crystal Symorgh home for the documentary called Ghavi Del (Courageous).

The Crystal Symorgh in the poster section went to Mohamad Taghipoor for Fossil.

The Crystal Symorgh of the teaser trailer went to Omid Mirzaei for Tasavvor (Imagination).

Mohammad Badrloo was awarded the Crystal Symorgh for the photo album of Se Kam Habs (3 Puffs).

In the final part of the opening ceremony, pieces were performed by the National Orchestra led by Homayoun Rahimian for the audience.

