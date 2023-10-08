"Malek Street" ready to hit silver screen

According to the film's media consultant, Malek Street is a drama with a social theme that portrays an interesting incident in less than a day.

Mehran Hadi, Mohammad Parsa Nosrati, Nazanin Alinaqian, Javad Madani, Hassan Juireh, Amir Hosseini, Bahar Kayani and Mehdi Bagharbigi are the main actors of this movie.

The film will hit the silver screen for the first time as the 35th edition of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan.

The crews of the film are as follows: Cinematography Director: Majid Mohseni, Production Manager: Mehran Hadi, Project Manager: Ali Zadmehr, Music: Karang Karbasi, Editing: Ehsan Soltanian and Abolfazl Shayan, Costume Designer: Anahita Naderi, Set Designer: Ehsan Soltanian, Director Planning: Iraj Rezaei, Make-up: Nafiseh Alizadeh, Sound recorder: Mehran Thabiti Fard, Poster Designer and Graphic Artist: Forough Soltanian, Media Consultant: Sara Rai, First Assistant Director: Hamidreza Kordsichani, First Assistant Cinematographer: Peyman Omidy, Photography: Forough Soltanian and Elham Amiri, stage secretary: Taravat Rostamaneh, procurement manager: Morteza Nowrozi, production assistant: Ehsan Ghanei.