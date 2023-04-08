Iranian films vie at ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival

The 19th edition of the ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival wrapped up attended by several Iranian films.

From March 26 to April 2, several Iranian films were displayed in Zagreb International Documentary Film Festival at ZagrebDox, an international documentary film festival in the Croatian capital of Zagreb.

The Iranian films including “Dream’s Gate” co-produced by Iran, France and Norway, director Nagin Ahmadi, “Total”, co-produced by Iran, Germany and Poland, Director Mohammad Reza Farzad, “A Convicted Family”, director Saied Keshavarz, “Aralkum”, a co-produced by Iran, Germany and Ukraine, director Danil Asado Faezi participated in this important cinematic event in Europe.

The main festival prize went to the film "Manifesto", authored under the pseudonym Angie Vinchito, in international competition, and to Nikolaus Geyrhalter for the film "Matter out of Place" in regional competition, while the Little Stamp for best short film went to Boris Poljak, for his film "Horror Vacui".

At the festival, which opened in the Kaptol Boutique Cinema, the audience had the opportunity to watch as many as 116 films in twelve sections, and twenty films competed for the official festival award Big Stamp in international and the same number in regional competition.

endNewsMessage1