Zadmehr appointed as head of Iran’s Art and Experience Cinema Group’s PR

Caretaker of Iran’s Art and Experience Cinema Group, Mohammad Tayeb, in a decree appointed Ali Zadmehr as manager of Public Relations and advertisement of this center.

In his decree, Tayeb stressed the need for informing and introducing the goals and programs of Iran’s Art and Experience Cinema Group, designing and supervision of advertising programs and informing the events and films which are being displayed via utilizing all media capacities, interacting with centers related to the field of advertising and journalism.

Zadmehr was born in 1979. He has been working as a journalist and film critics in the past 20 years and cooperated with numerous news journals. He has a background in public relations and information in various film festivals and numerous film and television projects.

Zadmehr is a member of the Society of Film Critics in Iran. He is also a member of the board of directors of the Iranian cinema advertising guild and has been honored twice by the Society of Film Critics and the board of Directors of the House of Cinema. Zadmehr has also directed two short and documentary films.

