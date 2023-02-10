Director of Cinema Organization Inaugurated IFM

Director of Cinema Organization Mohammad Khazaei said Iran is cooperating with Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s member countries in the fields of film production and distribution.

Khazaei made the remarks in the inauguration ceremony of the International Film Market of 41st Fajr International Film Festival started running on Feb 7, 2023.

Several foreign film distributors from Lebanon, Afghanistan, Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran are attending the International Film Market.

Khazaei also held talks with representative of Turkey pavilion in the International Film Market and expressed condolences to the people of Turkey over the recent deadly earthquake.

The Afghan film distributor also voiced Afghanistan willingness to cooperate with Iran in the fields of film and series joint production.

The 24th edition of the International Film Market is being held physically with the presence of foreign guests from 21 countries, including Australia, Italy, Switzerland, Taiwan, India, Russia, Turkey, Syria, Malaysia, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Armenia, Tajikistan, Georgia, Greece, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and at the same time in a virtual form from February 7th.

