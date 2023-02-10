24th IFM Opens

The International Film Market of 41st Fajr International Film Festival inaugurated on Feb 7, 2023, attended by Director of Cinema Organization Mohammad Khazaei.

Head of the market section of the 41st Fajr International Film Festival, Fatemeh Javahersaz, said: the 24th edition of the film market is being held physically with the presence of foreign guests from 21 countries, including Australia, Italy, Switzerland, Taiwan, India, Russia, Turkey, Syria, Malaysia, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Armenia, Tajikistan, Georgia, Greece, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and at the same time in a virtual form from February 7th.

Javahersaz said a delegation of artists and filmmakers from Russia, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, are present in four pavilions in this edition of film market on the sideline of 41st FIFF.

She stated the film market indicators this year are the presence of regional and foreign distributing companies focusing mainly on regional countries, adding that holding specialized workshops and meetings, the virtual reality marketing(VR), the presence of international film platforms are among the features of the film market of this edition of the festival.

