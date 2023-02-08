“After Leaving” Producer: Cinema Needs People with Special Views

Producer of “After Leaving” said cinema always need new perspective and the individuals who can bring a special perspective into the motion pictures.

Mohammad Babaie made the remarks in an exclusive interview with the 41st Fajr International Film Festival’ s press center at Mellat Cineplex in Tehran on Feb. 5th.

Commenting on the risk of investing in the newcomer film production, he added that as a producer I made my second film last year with “No Prior Appointment”.

Speaking on the chances of this film to receive the Crystal Simorgh award, he said I cannot give a specific opinion about the award; but I can claim that we can be candidates in all the main sections.

