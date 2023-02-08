41st FIFF Director: This House Belongs to Everyone

Director of the 41st Fajr International Film Festival Mojtaba Amini said in a note on February 6, 2023, that this house belongs to everyone.

In his remarks Amini honored the Iranian cinema family, emphasized the need for forging empathy and uniformity among cinema people.

He added that Fajr Film Festival, more than any function and purpose, is a meeting venue of thought, wisdom, art as well as talent.

“Forty periods of ups and downs have passed and history has given credibility and authenticity to this cinematic event. In the process of holding this event, numerous cinematographers have shined, with diverse views and approaches, and have given meaning to a part of the history of Iranian cinema,” he added.

He said that Fajr Film Festival does not belong to a thought, the roots of this strong tree are in the soil of the land of art and its branches in the blue sky of thousands of years of culture, considered as a source of creativity and courage.

Director of 41st FIFF said, ten days of holding this international cinematic event is deemed as an exercise of being more tolerant.

“During these tough days bearing the burden of various pressures, the attack and dictatorship of the Western media, forging unity will calm our hearts and bring happiness and prosperity back to the country” Amini added.

He noted that Fajr Film Festival has been a symbol of unity, integrity and companionship of Iranian cinema for 41 years.

endNewsMessage1