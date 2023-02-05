Khazaei: 41st FIFF Audience Increased

Director of Cinema Organization of Iran, Mohammad Khazaei said the audience of 41st Fajr International Film Festival has increased compared to the previous edition and the predictions turned to be wrong.

Talking to the reporters on the sideline of touring the 41st FIFF at Mellat Cineplex in Tehran, Khazaei said holding this edition of FIFF was a tough task, but now we have seen that it is taking place in a magnificent manner.

He added that FIFF is being held not only in the Mellat Cinema Complex but also in several cinemas in Tehran.

Khazaei also expressed hope to hear more good news in this international prestigious cinematic event.

The FIFF is a major film event, which is organized every year to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Presided by Mojtaba Amini, the 41st Fajr International Film Festival will be held from February 1-11, 2023, in Tehran.

