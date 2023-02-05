“Fragrant”, a Romantic Melodrama at 41st FIFF

The media meeting of “Fragrant” held in Mellat Cineplex in Tehran on Feb.3, 2023 as a part of 41st Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF).

Addressing the meeting, Director of “Fragrant”, Hadi Moghdamdoost, said his work is a romantic melodrama and it is made based on the moral views and concerns of today’s mankind.

Speaking on the chances of this film to receive the Crystal Simorghs award, he expressed the hope the film actor, Mostafa Zamani, could have the chance to receive the prestigious award.

Commenting on old house where the filming took place, he added that we had the chance to find a very good location. We completely changed the house to fit it for the film.

The FIFF is a major film event, which is organized every year to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Presided by Mojtaba Amini, the 41st Fajr International Film Festival will be held from February 1-11, 2023, in Tehran.

endNewsMessage1