Selecting Board and Jury Members of Short Film Section Announced

The organizers of the 41st Fajr International Film Festival announced the selecting board and jury members of short film section on Feb 2, 2023.Maryam Esmi Khani, Danesh Eqbashavi, Mohammad Reza Kheradmandan, Hossein Darabi and Ali Roeintan will select the lining up at the 41st FIFF short film section.

The short films are as follows:

-Asma, directed by Mostafa Aqa Mohammadlou, Produced by Farhad Haji Abbasi

– Androva, Directed and Produced by Amir Pazirofte

-Berno, Directed and Produced by Mohammad Soraya-Jenakat, Directed and Produced by Ali Mojabi

-Colorful, Directed and Produced by Mohammad Reza Moradi

– Unjustified, Directed and Produced by Mohammad Reza Khavari

– Ashiqlar Coffee House, Directed and Produced by Reza Jamali- Labyrinth, Directed and Produced by Mohsen Vahdani

-Central Hospital, Directed by Vahid Nami, Navid Nami, Produced by Niloufar Zivardar

– Black Soda, Directed by Mohammad Paydar and Produced by Mohammad Javad Movahed

-Pause, Directed by Mana Pakseresht, Produced by Alborz Pour Sayyad.

The FIFF is a major film event, which is organized every year to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Presided by Mojtaba Amini the 41st Fajr International Film Festival will be held from February 1-11, 2023, in Tehran.

