41st Fajr International Film Festival Kicks off

Director of the 41st Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF), Mojtaba Amini, officially inaugurated this prestigious cinematic event in Mellat Cineplex in Tehran on Feb 1, 2023.

Addressing the gathering, Amini said that 24 films are competing in the official competition (Sodaye Simorgh) section from different regions in Iran.

“We should pave the way for breathing a new spirit into cinema and flourish the Iranian cinema industry in the upcoming year,” Amini said.

The festival is a major film event, which is organized every year to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The 41st Fajr International Film Festival will be held from February 1-11, 2023, in Tehran.

