This International Section of 41st Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF) aims to identify quality international and national films and to strengthen and encourage the production of works aligned with the Iranian cinema. This edition of the festival is scheduled to be held from February 1 to 11, 2023 in Tehran in two competitive sections and a non-competitive section.

The international section of FIFF consists of three sections including International Competition Section (Cinema Salvation), Eastern Vista (Films from Asian-Islamic Countries) as well as Festival of Festivals.

In the Cinema Salvation, the priority will be given to films dealing with topics seeking justice, discouraging oppression, arrogance, global terrorism, violence and extremism, encouraging Islamic awakening, transcendent lifestyle, family-orientation, human rights, highlighting moral, spiritual and religious teachings, fighting against discrimination, highlighting culture and civilization through artistic expression and thus striving to guide contemporary man towards happiness.

In the meantime, in Eastern Vista section, the films from Asian-Islamic countries that can help elevate cinema with a transcendental approach in the world will be selected.

In Festival of Festivals, the selected Iranian and foreign films presented in international festivals will be showcased non-competitively.

