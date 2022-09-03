Written and directed by Hadi Sheibani, Katvoman, which was selected as the only Iranian film for the 35th Festival International du Film Amateur de Kélibia, won the best fiction film prize in the international competition section. Produced by Hadi Sheibani & Ravinder Dhaka Telefilms, Katvoman is an Iran-India co-production.

Created in 1964, the Festival International du Film Amateur de Kélibia is the continent's oldest film festival and, thus, the oldest film festival in Tunisia. The 35 edition of the International Amateur Film Festival of Kelibia (FIFAK) took place on August 13-20, 2022, in Kelibia. The festival was postponed for two years due to the global corona pandemic, says the film's publicist.

In the international section, 37 films from 32 countries competed to win five prizes. Jean-Marie Teno, Najwa Najjar, Amaya Sumpsi, Irene M. Borrego, and Nejib Belkadhi, the international's jury of the festival, awarded the best fiction film prize to Hadi Sheibani for his directorial debut, Katvoman.

Katvoman, the first short film of Hadi Sheibani, had its world premiere at the 20th Molise Cinema Film Festival on August 5, 2022. Hadi Sheibani, a graduate of the Asian Film Academy and the Iranian Youth Cinema Society, was awarded the AFA scholarship as the only Iranian Fellow at Asian Film Academy 2019. As well as film production experience, his script "Collection of Happiness" was selected for pitching at Motion Picture Association - Asia Pacific (Bridge to Hollywood).

Inspired by Catwoman's character, Katvoman's short film concerns women's rights, domestic violence, and the MeToo movement. It is written in the logline; Catwoman is weak and cannot save people anymore.

Katvoman's Cast and Crew:

Written and Directed by: Hadi Sheibani, Produced by: Hadi Sheibani & Ravinder Dhaka Telefilms, Director of Photography: Ebrahim Rajabian, Sound Mixer: Hasan Balali, Edited by: Hadi Sheibani, Sound Designer: Salman Abouzar, Production Manager: Roham Rasouli, Production Coordinator: Mohammad Bakhtiari, Cast: Sepideh Mozaheb, Esmaeil Ghasemi, Amir Ahmad Sadeghzadeh, Voice Artists: Mohammad Tahan, Somaye Saeidi, Acting Coach: Zeinab Hammami, Make-Up Artist: Anahita Mousavi, First Assistant Camera: Ali Emami, Camera Assistants: Mohammad Ghaffari, Amirhossein Shirpour, Kiyan Ghajari, Boom Operator: Saman Kafi, Script Supervisor: Kosar Sadri, Make-Up Assistants: Soraya Sarvari, Hossein Chamanpara, Production Substitute: Nasir Golzadeh, Production Assistants: Alireza Mahmoudi, Saeed Amali, Colorist: Mehran Dousti, VFX: Khashayar Sabaghzadeh, Graphic Designer: Elyas Kazemi, Translator: Navid Jamshidi, Script Consultant: Ahmad Shadkami, Line Producer: Iranian Youth Cinema Society, Unit Publicist: Ali Keshavarz

endNewsMessage1